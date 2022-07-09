Long Covid: 1 in 25 people who are infected go on to have long-term health issues – signs

Other long Covid symptoms:
- Dizziness
- Pins and needles
- Joint pain
- Depression and anxiety
- Tinnitus, earaches
- Feeling sick, diarrhoea, stomach aches, loss of appetite
- A high temperature, cough, headaches, sore throat, changes to sense of smell or taste
- Rashes.
It is advisable to contact your doctor if you are concerned about lingering symptoms that have not shifted for at least four weeks after you caught Covid.
Your doctor could check your blood pressure, heart rate, and request blood tests to check for any other underlying health conditions.
“If the symptoms are having a big impact on your life, you may be referred to a specialist rehabilitation service,” the NHS noted.
