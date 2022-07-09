Long Covid: 1 in 25 people who are infected go on to have long-term health issues – signs

Other long Covid symptoms:

Dizziness

Pins and needles

Joint pain

Depression and anxiety

Tinnitus, earaches

Feeling sick, diarrhoea, stomach aches, loss of appetite

A high temperature, cough, headaches, sore throat, changes to sense of smell or taste

Rashes.

It is advisable to contact your doctor if you are concerned about lingering symptoms that have not shifted for at least four weeks after you caught Covid.

Your doctor could check your blood pressure, heart rate, and request blood tests to check for any other underlying health conditions.

“If the symptoms are having a big impact on your life, you may be referred to a specialist rehabilitation service,” the NHS noted.