Meghan Markle Said She ‘Wouldn’t Call’ Prince Harry Relationship a ‘Whirlwind’


TL; DR: 

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became engaged after approximately 16 months of dating.
  • Meghan Markle said she “wouldn’t call it” a “whirlwind” during her and Prince Harry’s engagement interview.
  • “We were able to really have so much time just to connect,” she said.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are living their post-senior royal lives. They have a sprawling mansion in Montecito, California, two kids, and pets. But before becoming parents or sitting down for their now-famous Oprah interview, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were just another royal love story. 





