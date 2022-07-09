Monkeypox update: Ongoing outbreak is most prevalent in London – UKHSA warning

The zoonotic infection, meaning it can spread between species, has mainly been seen in gay, bisexual, and in men who have sex with other men. Out of 1,552 cases throughout the UK, 41 were in Scotland, 11 were in Northern Ireland, 18 in Wales, and 963 in London. “A high proportion of England cases were known to be London residents,” the UKHSA stated. For confirmed cases where gender information was made available, 99.6 percent of confirmed cases were in males with only six confirmed female cases.

Moreover, the median age of confirmed cases in the UK was 36 years; the infection typically occurred in men between the ages of 31 to 43.

Region of residence and total number of confirmed monkeypox cases (as of July 8, 2022):

East of England, 53

East Midland, 15

London, 963

North East, 18

North West, 77

South East, 96

South West, 22

West Midlands, 25

Yorkshire and Humber, 20

There are 193 cases currently under investigation where the address has not yet been confirmed.

Monkeypox surveillance data in England is based on monkeypox virus test results from the Rare and Imported Pathogens Laboratory (RIPL) in UKHSA.

