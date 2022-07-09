Naga Munchetty reacts after presenter ‘reshuffle’ on BBC Breakfast – ‘Planting your bum’





Naga Munchetty praised Jon Kay after it was announced he has replaced former BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker on the programme. Taking to Twitter on Friday, the broadcaster reacted to news of a “reshuffle” at the Beeb.

It comes after Jon, 52, took to the micro-blogging site and shared his delight at being promoted as the main presenter after working at the Beeb for a number of years. He penned: “RESHUFFLE LATEST So delighted to share this news and join the outstanding @BBCBreakfast team full time. An absolute honour to front the UK’s number one morning show with my mates @sallynugent @TVNaga01 and Charlie (and his new cat!).” Naga, 47, retweeted the message in view of her 273,000 followers, as she gushed over her fellow colleague. She wrote: “Best News ever! Welcome to planting your bum permanently on the @BBCBreakfast sofa my brilliant friend @jonkay01.” READ MORE: Hollywood A-lister saw Meghan Markle’s royal status coming

Jon will be a regular presenter of BBC Breakfast from Monday to Wednesday which begins with immediate effect. The news comes as the BBC announced two lineup changes at the corporation after it was also revealed Victoria Derbyshire will replace Emily Maitlis on Newsnight. Taking to her own account, she shared: “Personal: SO HAPPY I’ll be joining fab @KirstyWark & the talented @BBCNewsnight team under new & ambitious leadership. It’s one of the best jobs in British journalism & I can’t wait to champion more stories about people’s lives while holding those who represent them to account. “My DMs are always open…if I can help you tell your story, please do get in touch. DON’T MISS… Tony Sirico dead: The Sopranos legend Paulie Walnuts dies aged 79[LATEST]

“Wherever you are in the UK, whatever you do, whatever your life is like, wherever you work (including government/Whitehall), I do hope you know you can trust me.” Naga also shared her delight for her colleague, as she retweeted the news on the social media platform. She tweeted: “Congratulations.” Victoria’s role follows the departures of Emily Maitlis and Emma Barnett earlier this year.

She added she is “so delighted to be joining the legend that is Kirsty Wark and the talented Newsnight team under new and ambitious leadership”. The broadcaster and journalist previously fronted her own BBC current affairs show, which was simulcast on TV and radio, from 2015 to 2020. Victoria has previously filled in as host of Newsnight and Panorama, and also appeared on ITV’s The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night – an entertainment documentary to raise awareness of breast cancer. It comes after she opened up about her own battle with breast cancer in 2015. BBC Breakfast airs daily on BBC One at 6am.