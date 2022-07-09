Netflix’s Wallace and Gromit: Plot, Cast, and Everything Else We Know

Everyone’s favorite dog and inventor pairing will soon be back on the big screen. Aardman’s Wallace and Gromit are making their triumphant return with an all-new Netflix movie set for release in 2024.

First debuting in 1989 with the short A Grand Day Out, the titular man and man’s best friend have starred in four short films, two television series, and one feature film. The upcoming movie will be the first appearance of the two since the short-lived TV series Wallace and Gromit’s World of Invention in 2010.

From the description, it sounds like this movie will take the characters on a new adventure while preserving what made the original work so well. Keeping that in mind, let’s see what we know about the currently untitled Wallace and Gromit adventure. What can we expect from the story, and where will it take our favorite characters? Are previous cast members returning, and will anyone new join them? While we anticipate a 2024 release, where can audiences see the movie? And what else should be known about the next adventure of Wallace and Gromit?

Wallace and Gromit: The Plot

Since A Grand Day Out in 1989, the essential formula of the franchise has remained largely the same. Wallace and Gromit run into a problem or have a task they need to accomplish. Wallace, who often has a different career in each film, creates an invention to take care of the problem that inevitably malfunctions in some way. The duo must then find some way to fix the haywire invention, often with the silent and more intelligent Gromit leading the way.

It sounds as though the upcoming movie will not stray too far from that premise. While we do not have specific details yet, we do have an official logline courtesy of Netflix.

The logline reads:

“Gromit’s concern that Wallace has become over-dependant on his inventions proves justified, when Wallace invents a “smart gnome” that seems to develop a mind of its own…As events spiral out of control, it falls to Gromit to put aside his qualms and battle sinister forces – or Wallace may never be able to invent again!”

We can tell from that logline that the duo will again face some rogue invention that rebels against them. The concept of a “smart gnome” sounds like it will be in line with other modern “smart” inventions, which could allow the duo to take their formula and adapt it to the modern world of tech gadgets. It’s also refreshing for audiences to see that the franchise knows what originally made it a hit, even more than three decades after the first short.

In any case, we can only wait and see if this new film lives up to the hype and standards of its predecessors. All early indicators show that it will.

Wallace and Gromit: The Cast

Casting Wallace and Gromit shorts must be one of the simpler tasks in the industry. The early shorts often featured just the two titular characters. In addition, Gromit has never spoken, instead communicating exclusively via his facial expressions and body language.

The later adventures and the 2005 feature Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit added more cast members as the franchise expanded from the two lead stars. As of this writing, no additional characters have been confirmed yet for the new film. It is probable that we will learn more about new characters joining the duo on their next adventure as the release date approaches.

Iconic British actor Peter Sallis was the voice of Wallace in all the duo’s previous film and television appearances. Sallis died in 2017, marking the 2010 series as his last time voicing Wallace. Actor Ben Whitehead has portrayed Wallace in various secondary appearances since 2005 and will take the role for an upcoming VR game and “future appearances,” including the new film. That “future appearances” note seems to indicate that there are more adventures with the two on the horizon, bringing their livable antics to a whole new generation.

Netflix is aiming to release the new film in 2024. This is fitting, as it is exactly 35 years since the duo’s first outing. The film will stream around the world exclusively on Netflix, with the exception of home country the United Kingdom. There, it will premiere on the BBC first before coming to Netflix at a later date. The Wrong Trousers, A Close Shave, and A Matter of Loaf and Death all premiered first on the BBC, so the broadcaster is keeping with tradition.

Wallace and Gromit are back, and Aardman looks to be doing everything they can to ensure the franchise remains the same for all who grew up with it. If this new film is successful, it could lead to the revival of the franchise to be enjoyed by an entirely new generation.