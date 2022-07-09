New Raleigh genealogy club to have meeting

We are starting something new!

Several years ago there was a Raleigh-Fayette Genealogical Society. After the death of Robert Gilkerson the group decided to cease operation.

Recently, David Harrison wanted to become involved with the Raleigh County Historical Society. As we spoke, he mentioned genealogy several times. I asked if he would be interested in heading up a group to operate under RCHS, just as the Cartography Club has over the past several years.

He agreed to head up the RCHS Genealogical Club. The first, informal meeting will be Tuesday, July 19, at 5 p.m. at the Raleigh County Public Library in the meeting room, downstairs (there is an elevator).

If you would like to share something with the group, that will be fine. You will not be obligated to pay dues or do other people’s research. We want people doing family research who are willing to help others research or get help with their own family history.

For further information about the meeting feel free to contact David Harrison at davidthorpharrison@gmail.com or 304-923-3972.