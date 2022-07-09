Nick Kyrgios summoned to court over common assault charge

On Sunday, Nick Kyrgios will aim to complete his boyhood dream and land a grand slam title, after he reached a debut final at Wimbledon. The Australian hothead, known for his questionable temper on court, and his place against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic were confirmed after Spain’s Rafa Nadal pulled out of their semi-final through injury on Friday. While Kyrgios, ranked 40th in the world, is aiming for a first grand slam win, Djokovic will hope to secure a 21st.

Were he to win in London on Sunday, Djokovic would pull one clear of Swiss icon Roger Federer in the all-time list into second, behind only Nadal, who has claimed an incredible 22 grand slam titles. But first, the controversial Serbian must beat Kyrgios. In recent years, both tennis stars have divided opinion, with Kyrgios’ on-court antics splitting the watching public at home and in the stadium. He has regularly been abusive towards judges on court, as well as members of the crowd, attacking what he sees as violations in the game.

Nick Kyrgios’ fury at Novak Djokovic bitter dispute: ‘Atrocious’

Novak Djokovic in action against Cameron Norrie

For Djokovic, many will be wishing his run at Wimbledon ends in defeat on Sunday as a result of his contentious views on vaccines, particularly the COVID-19 jab. When the world was preparing to get vaccinated with a series of different medications to calm the ferocious coronavirus outbreak, Djokovic openly admitted he would not get medicated. The fallout towards Djokovic was fierce, with many pundits and fans across the globe demanding he never take to the court again. But in Kyrgios, the 35-year-old found a surprise ally, who spoke out in support of Djokovic’s wish to remain unvaccinated. JUST IN: Nick Kyrgios insider explains brutal way Wimbledon star is treated

Novak Djokovic is aiming for a 21st grand slam

Kyrgios, who had previously endured a icy relationship with Djokovic, spoke earlier this year, when the Serbian’s visa was cancelled while he attempted to get into Australia for the Australian Open grand slam. The row over whether Djokovic should be allowed to play went to the offices of Australia’s Prime Minister, and he was eventually denied entry to the country due to his unvaccinated status. After Kyrgios spoke out in support of Djokovic, the current world number three told his rival “thank you for standing up on me” on Instagram. Speaking on his No Boundaries podcast, Kyrgios went further, continuing: “I was not the one he was expecting to go out in the media and have his back. DON’T MISS:

Kyrgios told he has weapon which can help him beat Djokovic in final [ANALYSIS]

Nadal shows class with heartwarming gesture before leaving Wimbledon [INSIGHT]

Nick Kyrgios ‘uncoachable’ as insight given ahead of Wimbledon final [LATEST]

Nick Kyrgios waiting for Sunday’s match

“As a human, he’s obviously feeling quite alienated in all of this. “As a human, that’s a dangerous place to be in – when you feel like the world is against you, like you can’t do anything right.” During the broadcast, Kyrgios noted how Djokovic’s situation had become a “s**tshow”, before lashing out at Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke, who was behind the dispute over visas to begin with. The Australian tennis player added: “Hawke said that he’s a threat to our borders. Ah, no he’s not. It’s like he’s a weapon of mass destruction at the moment.

Nick Kyrgios’ walkover confirmed