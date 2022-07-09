Oprah Winfrey at ‘peace’ as father dies aged 88 with family by his side ‘He felt the love’

In an effort to honour him, Oprah held a Vernon Winfrey Appreciation Day on July 4 where loved ones gathered for a barbecue.

Sharing an insight into the celebrations, the media legend stood in front of a camera and said: “My father is ill and so we wanted to be able to have all of his friends come and celebrate him while he’s still able to receive the joy.”

Gayle King, who is Oprah’s close friend, then asked: “How is he feeling today? Do you think he is excited?”

Oprah replied: “He doesn’t even know that this is for him, he thinks this is a Fourth of July thing. He doesn’t know that it’s really for him.”