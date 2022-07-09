Categories
Travel

Overturned dump truck forces closure of State Road 417 in Orange County


ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An overturned dump truck forced the closure Saturday of all northbound E-PASS through lanes on State Road 417 at mile marker 7, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash, which troopers said involved injuries, prompted the redirection of northbound traffic through toll booths in the area.

[TRENDING: Cocoa Beach commissioners approve proposal for 6-story tall pier resort | Crash kills 2, causes heavy delays near Orlando International Airport, police say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Emergency crews were tending to the scene at the time of this report, troopers said.

No other details were shared.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Note: This map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando – All rights reserved.





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.