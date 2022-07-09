Overturned dump truck forces closure of State Road 417 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An overturned dump truck forced the closure Saturday of all northbound E-PASS through lanes on State Road 417 at mile marker 7, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash, which troopers said involved injuries, prompted the redirection of northbound traffic through toll booths in the area.

[TRENDING: Cocoa Beach commissioners approve proposal for 6-story tall pier resort | Crash kills 2, causes heavy delays near Orlando International Airport, police say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Emergency crews were tending to the scene at the time of this report, troopers said.

Orange County Traffic Alert:

NB SR-417 at mile marker 7 is blocked due to an overturned dump truck, vehicle crash with injuries. The EPASS travel lanes are blocked and traffic is behind diverted through the toll booth. Please travel cautiously, emergency crews are still on-scene. pic.twitter.com/oBCAcomkk6 — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) July 9, 2022

No other details were shared.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Note: This map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.