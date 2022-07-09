Queen shatters health concerns by holding in-person meeting with new Cabinet members





Meetings of the Privy Council are normally held once each month wherever the Queen is in residence at the time. Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine today tweeted: “The Queen held an in-person meeting of the Privy Council at Windsor Castle yesterday.” A Court circular from July 8 stated that The Queen held the Privy Council meeting at Windsor Castle at 4pm on Friday.

At the meeting were many Conservative Party members that are currently contesting to become the leader of the party. In attendance were Ben Wallace and Nadhim Zahawi who are both in the leadership contest. A recent picture of the Queen has led to concerns over her health. The photograph, taken in late June, shows the Queen with New South Wales Governor Margaret Beazley.

The Queen is now aged 96, and earlier this year she pulled out of the State Opening of Parliament due to ongoing mobility problems. She has also missed a number of other public appearances this year. Prince William and Prince Charles, have taken on extra responsibilities on her behalf. The Queen was also absent from the Royal Ascot for the first time in 70 years and has been using a walking stick during public appearances. It has also been reported that Buckingham Palace has modified the description of the duties the Queen must carry out in its annual report. The new report no longer included the 13 bulleted points outlining her duties but, rather, a less detailed description of the Queen’s role as head of state.