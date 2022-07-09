Rebel Wilson, 42, is pretty in pink as she showcases incredibly trim figure at Wimbledon

Rebel Wilson stunned in a pink mini-dress today as she attended Wimbledon’s Women’s Single Final.

The star attended Evian’s VIP Suite at Wimbledon 2022, recertified as Carbon Neutral by The Carbon Trust.

The Australia actress, 42, was all smiles as she appeared at the SW19 championships in a tightly-fitting outfit which showcased the results of her recent weight loss.

Rebel dazzled in the baby pink garment which featured short sleeves, a round neck and soft pleats around the skirt area.

The Pitch Perfect star wore her highlighted blonde tresses in a ponytail, pulled away from her face during the London heatwave.

She accessorised with a rose-coloured Birkin bag and nude, gold-studded sandals.