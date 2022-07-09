Categories
Ringo Starr Was the Only Beatles Member Who Showed Up for Rehearsal After a Rocky Weekend

Ringo Starr is a “bloody pro” according to his bandmate. In fact, he was the only member to show up to rehearsal after George Harrison announced he was quitting The Beatles. Here’s what we learned from the Disney+ official documentary The Beatles: Get Back.

George Harrison temporarily left The Beatles during ‘The Beatles: Get Back’

The Beatles show off their MBE medals after the royal investiture

The Beatles show off their MBE medals after the royal investiture | Barham/Tony Eyles/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

The Beatles performed “Get Back,” “Don’t Let Me Down,” “I’ve Got a Feeling,” “One After 909,” and “Dig a Pony” during their final live concert. Now, fans learned about the steps before their rooftop concert at the Apple Corps headquarters at London’s 3 Savile Row. 

