Ringo Starr Was the Only Beatles Member Who Showed Up for Rehearsal After a Rocky Weekend

Ringo Starr is a “bloody pro” according to his bandmate. In fact, he was the only member to show up to rehearsal after George Harrison announced he was quitting The Beatles. Here’s what we learned from the Disney+ official documentary The Beatles: Get Back.

George Harrison temporarily left The Beatles during ‘The Beatles: Get Back’

The Beatles show off their MBE medals after the royal investiture | Barham/Tony Eyles/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

The Beatles performed “Get Back,” “Don’t Let Me Down,” “I’ve Got a Feeling,” “One After 909,” and “Dig a Pony” during their final live concert. Now, fans learned about the steps before their rooftop concert at the Apple Corps headquarters at London’s 3 Savile Row.

Disney+ released their original documentary series The Beatles: Get Back, debuting never-before-seen footage of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Harrison, and Starr as they rehearsed for one of their final live performances.

Getting to that point was challenging, however, especially with no official setlist and a deadline quickly approaching. At one point, Harrison decided he was finished with the Beatles and walked out of rehearsal.