Sebastian Vettel receives suspended fine for storming out of drivers’ meeting in anger

Formula 1 ace Sebastian Vettel has received more than a slap on the wrist after prematurely leaving a drivers’ meeting ahead of Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix. The four-time world champion is poised for his ninth outing at the Red Bull Ring, having yet to win at the venue since F1 returned to Austria in 2014.

His preparations have been anything but seamless, however, after Vettel was fined €25,000 (£21,000) for walking out of and “expressing frustration” during Friday’s drivers’ meeting. The International Sporting Code and Sporting Regulations require drivers to attend for the duration of each pre-race meeting with officials.

“Drivers at this level are role models for every driver around the world and in the opinion of the Stewards Vettel failed to live up to that standard in this case,” read an F1 statement. “Subsequently Vettel had a meeting with the race director, who informed the stewards that Vettel apologised without reservation, and that further, they had a very constructive conversation covering the topics in the meeting and more.”

Despite the upbeat nature of that conversation, stewards agreed the incident ‘could not go without penalty’. The 35-year-old has been frustrated after accumulating just 15 points so far this season, hoping to clinch back-to-back top-10 finishes for only the second time in 2022.

