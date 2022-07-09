Shawn Mendes Has Postponed His World Tour Due To His Mental Health

The “Señorita” singer has been in the middle of his Wonder tour since June. But due to the “toll of the road and the pressure,” he’ll now be taking a break to “heal and take care of [himself].”
“This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice,” he wrote on Instagram.
“I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family,” Shawn continued.
“After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point.”
“After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost,” he added. “As soon as there are more updates, I promise I will let you know. Love you guys.”
Shawn has also spoken out about struggling with his mental health before. Earlier this year, he posted a note online where he revealed he felt “overwhelmed and overstimulated” with life as a public figure.
“Sometimes I ask myself what it is that I should be doing with my life and what I always hear in return is ‘to tell the truth, to be the truth’ I feel like that’s a hard thing to do though,” he wrote.
He continued, “I’m afraid that if people know and see the truth they might think less of me. They might become bored of me. so in those moments of feeling low I either put on a show or hide.”
He shared that he “constantly feels like he’s either flying or drowning,” adding, “Maybe that’s just what it is to be in your 20s idk, or maybe that’s just me.” But at the same time, he noted, “The truth is ALSO that I’m okay. I’m just tryna tell and be the truth. I like to think that maybe me saying this might resonate with some people.”
The rescheduled concert dates have yet to be announced, but hopefully, we’ll learn more soon.
Source link