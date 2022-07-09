The Best New Movies And Shows To Stream On Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Amazon, Disney+, Apple TV+ And Paramount+ This Weekend

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 29: Taron Egerton attends the Los Angeles premiere of Apple TV+ new … [+] show “Black Bird” at Regency Bruin Theatre on June 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic) FilmMagic



If you’re like me, then you have multiple subscriptions to several different streaming platforms—which are all constantly adding new movies. Which begs the question each successive weekend: What do I watch?

For me, it helps to have all of those new films in one place. So in this article, I’ll run through the biggest new movies on major stream platforms, such as Netflix

, Amazon

Prime, Hulu, HBO, Peacock, Disney+, Apple

TV+, and Paramount+.

At the end of the article, you can find a full list of all the new films available to stream this weekend.

Black Bird: Season 1 (Apple TV+)

The true story of convicted drug dealer Jimmy Keene who is offered his freedom in exchange for coaxing a confession out of suspected serial killer Larry Hall and finding out where his victims are buried.

The Sea Beast (Netflix)

The life of a legendary sea monster hunter is turned upside down when a young girl stows away on his ship.

Killing Eve: Final Season (Hulu)

Eve is on a revenge mission whilst Villanelle has embraced a brand new way of life in an attempt to prove she’s not a ‘monster’. Having killed Paul, Carolyn goes to extraordinary lengths to continue to chase down The Twelve.

Mad Max: Fury Road (HBO)

Years after the collapse of civilization, the tyrannical Immortan Joe enslaves apocalypse survivors inside the desert fortress the Citadel. When the warrior Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) leads the despot’s five wives in a daring escape, she forges an alliance with Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy), a loner and former captive. Fortified in the massive, armored truck the War Rig, they try to outrun the ruthless warlord and his henchmen in a deadly high-speed chase through the Wasteland.

Warriors on the Field (Amazon Prime)

An exploration of the personal and poignant stories of three Indigenous Australian Football League players.

Every new movie and show you can stream this weekend

Netflix

Boo, Bitch (July 8)

Capitani: Season 2 (July 8)

Dangerous Liaisons (July 8)

How To Build a Sex Room (July 8)

Incantation (July 8)

Jewel (July 8)

The Longest Night (July 8)

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls (July 8)

The Sea Beast (July 8)

12 Strong (July 10)

Amazon

Warriors on the Field (July 8)

Hulu

Generation Gap: Series Premiere (July 8)

Press Your Luck: Season 4 Premiere (July 8)

Rehearsals (Hazarot): Complete Season 1 (July 8)

Minamata (July 8)

Gold (July 9)

Killing Eve: Complete 4th and Final Season (July 10)

HBO

Mad Max: Fury Road (July 9)

The Anarchists, Limited Documentary Series Premiere (July 10)

Disney+

The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse (July 8)

Apple TV+

Black Bird: Season 1 (July 8)

Duck & Goose: Season 1 (July 8)

Paramount+