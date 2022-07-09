The Game Storm Partners With Ready Games To Explore Web3

The Game Storm and Ready Games have partnered to explore the opportunities in the world of Web3. They would proceed with the venture by launching two new games.

Metaverse is the talk of the town. The digital space has attracted much attention, with brands trying to access it to reach the target audience. Entry into Web3 through a partnership is a common and one of the most successful occurrences.

Ready Games, also known as Ready Games Network, brings a lot of reputation and skill to the table. Its initiatives are innovative. For instance, Ready Games is attempting to construct tools for Web3 that would be focused on mobile devices. The goal is to democratize access to game creation.

Instead of limiting it to a select few participants, the process aims to become more open and welcoming for everyone interested in pitching into the gaming sector. A little bit of knowledge would suffice to meet the basic criterion.

Ready Games aims to create the most successful distributed ecosystem for Web3 mobile gaming. A native token powers Ready Games called $AURA, uniquely designed to support the Free-to-Play gaming segment on mobile devices.

All the necessary steps are in place to ensure that the economic interests of creators, developers, and players align. It is essential for enhancing the likelihood of developing a creative economy and feasible long-term decentralized gaming environment.

Partners that back the operations and brand name of Ready Games are Bitkraft, Tribe, Polygon, Market Across, Spartan, etc.

Features supporting Ready Games in the industry are the provision of user identity, mobile-compatible wallets, tokenized leaderboards, management of on-chain achievements, social features like feeds & in-game chats, and real-time analytics in the dashboard.

The Game Studio is one of the top game development companies that match the standard of Ready Games. With over 10 years of operations, the platform has registered over 1 billion mobile downloads and published over 1,000 games across the globe.

Google powers the Game Studio, and other than developing games, it extends assistance to its clients by offering customized services for Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, iOS, and Android.

Three hundred employees form the core strength of the platform. They are spread throughout the regions where the physical offices of The Game Studio are located. These regions are Lahore, the United States of America, Karachi, and the United Arab Emirates.

Games that are played the most include Family Pet Dog Home Adventure, Firing Squad Fire Battleground, US Police Dog Shopping Mall, and Police Sniper 2020. These games are available for download through the official website of The Game Studio.

Web3 is an upcoming segment with a lot yet to be explored. The partnership between Ready Games and The Game Storm is driving into the less explored area with a surprise on its way.