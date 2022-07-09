The Last Kingdom’s Aethelflaed star speaks out on death ‘Not how she’s supposed to go!’

The Last Kingdom season five is on Netflix now and it wrapped up some important storylines. Uhtred (played by Alexander Dreymon) and Aethelflaed (Millie Brady) rekindled their romance just before the Lady of Mercia died from cancer. Actress Brady opened up about how much she knew about her character’s tragic ending.

Did Millie Brady know Aethelflaed would die?

The final season of The Last Kingdom featured some emotional moments ahead of the explosive battle at Bebbanburg.

As the show’s last outing, many of the characters’ storylines came to a satisfying end.

Aethelflaed had ended her relationship with Uhtred so she could rule Mercia without any distractions.

However, the pair were unable to shake their feelings for one another and fans wondered if they would ever get back together.

Sadly, before they had a chance to try, Aethelflaed fell seriously ill.

