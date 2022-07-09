Categories
The next big Netflix movie is getting ripped apart by critics — with a 33% Rotten Tomatoes score


Making movies is a tricky business, and despite its clever algorithmic help, Netflix hasn’t got the art down to a science. For every Roma or Bird Box, there’s a Father of the Year, and unfortunately Netflix’s latest movie is closer to the latter — at least according to Rotten Tomatoes’ critical crowdsourcing.

Persuasion — a modernization of Jane Austen’s final, posthumous novel — is taking a critical beating with a score of just 33%Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) from 18 reviews. And while reimagining Austen’s work for modern audiences has worked in the past (Bridget Jones’s Diary grossed $282 million and justified two sequels, after all), the consensus here is that this retelling of Persuasion just doesn’t work.



