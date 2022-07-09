The Queen’s relationship with horses is ‘non-negotiable’ – provides a ‘source of escape’

The Queen, 96, owns several horses and they have been central to her life from a very young age. She reportedly had her first riding lesson when she was just three years old. Her Majesty was also given her first pony, the Shetland mare Peggy, by her grandfather King George V on her fourth birthday.

Judi James, a body language expert spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk about the Queen’s mannerisms when she’s with her horses.

She said: “We have seen a limited amount of glimpses of the real Queen behind the working royal.

“But those we have often seem to portray her enduring passion for horses.

“It’s a relationship she signals openly and spontaneously, with displays of delight when she is with them or an almost childlike excitement when she is watching them race,” the expert added.