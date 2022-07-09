Tom Cruise, 60, unveils ageless appearance as he looks dapper in suit at Wimbledon

Tom Cruise looked to be in high spirits as he attended Day 13 of the Wimbledon 2022 women’s singles final between Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina.

The actor looked smart in a blue suit and tie which he teamed with a crisp white shirt as he eagerly tuned into the match from the royal box.

The Hollywood actor was joined at the hotly-anticipated event by royalty including, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Also in attendance included Downton Abbey star Maggie Smith, Sir Cliff Richard and Cherie Blair.