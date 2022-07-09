Tom Hanks suffered life-threatening accident in Fiji on set of Cast Away

The cut soon became infected, and by the time Hanks received medical treatment it had almost given him blood poisoning.

What was then diagnosed as a staph infection was slowly eating its way through the actor’s leg, with doctors warning he could have died from it.

Hanks was then hospitalised for three days, explaining to BBC Radio 1 in 2009 that it “almost killed me”.

He had originally thought the infection was just a sore forming around the cut, but once hospitalised production of the film had to be shut down for three weeks for him to recover.

Hanks said: “I got an infection from a cut and it was eating its way through my leg. I didn’t know it, I just thought I had a sore.