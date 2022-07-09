Unconditional love: The pets of Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside | CBC News

It’s known as Vancouver’s poorest postal code, but the city’s Downtown Eastside is a vibrant residential and commercial neighbourhood of more than 20,000 people.

It’s also a space where many people live with addiction and homelessness, which carries with it stigma and judgment from others.

For some in this position, pets are a non-judgmental companion that offer unconditional love.

Vancouver-based Radio-Canada videojournalist Alexandre Lamit spoke with several residents about the importance of their pets and captured their relationships in pictures.

Angelo Pappani and Kael

For the four years Angelo Pappani and his partner were unhoused, his dog Kael kept watch at night and let them know if someone was coming. Pappani says he’s often been let down by people but, “Dogs don’t ask for anything in return. ‘They’re friends for life.”

While Pappani and his girlfriend are no longer out on the street, his partner still deals with mental health issues and sometimes experiences extreme depression. The joy and the attention they get from Kael are precious.

“Kael is always happy. Every time we’re sad, she brings us back up … She gives us motivation to go out. It’s like she knows when one of us is sad.”

Marion Bryce and Panda

Marion Bryce has lived in the Downtown Eastside for almost 20 years.

She can’t imagine life without a pet and says her dog helps her deal with anxiety and daily challenges. Every day, her dog Panda soothes her and helps calm her down.

“Panda brightens up my daily life, pushes me to get out and walk around,” she said. “I can’t imagine my life without her.”

Greig McCarthy and Taylor

Greig McCarthy, 73, knows the DTES, where he’s lived for over 30 years, brings together people who are “a little different.” Every morning, as soon as he wakes up, his dog Taylor is happy to see him and doesn’t hesitate to show it.

“That love helps me get through the difficult moments,” said McCarthy.

(Alexandre Lamic/Radio-Canada)

McCarthy says people living in the Downtown Eastside count on support from the SPCA and a local pet food bank that gives out food and vaccines. Without it, he says, many people wouldn’t be able to have pets.

“Wherever we live, animals are good for humans. They’re therapeutic,” he said. “They give us unconditional love.”

Frederick Williams and Precious

Frederick Williams has always had pets in his life. Now, his cat Precious brings him love and affection every day.

“Animals love us unconditionally. They don’t expect anything from us — other than food,” he said, adding that he can’t ever see himself living without an animal by his side.

“Even compared to humans, animals are the best friends I’ve ever had.”

Joseph Denis Lamare and Ella

A former construction worker, Joseph Denis Lamare, gave his dog Ella to his partner 16 years ago, after the couple found out they couldn’t have kids. One year later, his partner died; now, Ella is more than just a pet.

“Ella is my family,” he said.

Lamare says Ella also brings a lot of joy to the people living in his building, who are mostly seniors.

Jenna Louise Penny and Marty

(Alexandre Lamic/Radio-Canada)

Even though Marty only became part of her life five weeks ago, Jenna Louise Penny says he’s already brought balance and a sense of responsibility to her life.

“Marty changed my relationship with my partner,” she said. “We stopped arguing all the time. Marty changed the energy at home.”

Nina Adlewood and Lily

Nina Adlewood has lived in the DTES for 12 years and almost always had a pet by her side. After dealing with a longtime heroin addiction, she said her dog gave her a will to live that she thought she’d lost.

“My last dog, Teddy, was at the heart of my sobriety,” she said. “I haven’t touched heroin in eight years, and it’s thanks to him. He saved me.”