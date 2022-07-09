“Use your position to solve the issue lah”, Environment Minister Panned For Baling Flood ‘Photo Op’

Recently, the state of Kedah was rocked by the occurrence of a flash flood in Baling that adversely affected a majority of the district. As we’ve reported previously, as of 4 July 2022, the flood wiped out 8 villages, with the district still recovering from its aftermath up until today.

Thankfully, assistance from the federal government, state governments and even non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have been coming in since news of the flood broke out to help the affected Baling residents recover. However, one particular volunteer has been getting unwanted publicity recently, whereby netizens are questioning the practicality of the assistance in helping the flood victims and whether it is all just a ‘photo op’ or publicity stun.

Shared by zaidyabdultalib on TikTok, a 21-second video of the Environment and Water Minister Dato’ Sri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man personally going on the ground to help out with flood relief has gone viral with over 236,000 views and 9,510 likes. However, based on the comments of the post, the video has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

You can watch the whole TikTok video below:

@zaidyabdultalib Yb Menteri KASA @titm_official membantu bersihkan lumpur dirumah mangsa #banjirbaling di #kampungiboibaling ini contoh #ybpas ♬ Yasir Lana – arief akdw

While the original poster is commending Tuan Ibrahim for his act of clearing mud at a victim’s house and said that the PAS leader should be made a role model for other Malaysian leaders, a majority of commenters disagreed. Instead, they said that the minister should focus on finding solutions so that adverse flood can be avoided or mitigated, as well as prepare the relevant authorities for better flood relief response should it happen again.

One commenter said that Tuan Ibrahim as the Environment and Water Minister do not need to clear out the mud, but instead go to meetings to help overcome such environmental issues. Meanwhile, another commenter said he should use his position to solve the issue, because if not, why become a minister in the first place?

Besides that, there are also those that questioned the need to have multiple cameramen to record his action of clearing out the mud. One commenter asserted that only Tuan Ibrahim was clearing the mud, while there are 40 others watching and another 10 taking photos; which the commenter jokingly said as a sign for the General Election getting nearer.

There are also those that are saying that it is all just a ‘photo op’ because the minister’s clothes and boots are still clean in the video. Nevertheless, some commenters also backed Tuan Ibrahim on the matter, saying that the minister is sincere in doing his job by helping the flood victims and that reporters are also there taking photos because it is also their job to do so. The commenter hence asked netizens to not speculate on the sincerity of Tuan Ibrahim.

So, what do you guys think of the whole matter? Were the comments too harsh on Tuan Ibrahim who is just trying to help? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

Also read: Flash Flood in Kedah Sweeps 8 Villages, Family Of 3 Washed Away by Floodwaters