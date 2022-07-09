Virgin River’s Doc star opens up on Netflix’s ‘concern’ over season 4 filming

Netflix subscribers were thrilled to hear the popular romance series Virgin River would be coming back for not one, but at least two more seasons after the latest outing dropped last summer. However, in a recent Q&A with the show’s fans, Doc Mullins star Tim Matheson has revealed the streamer is still running a tight ship on set due to the pandemic.

Doc star Tim has shared some insight into what filming for the next season of Virgin River could look like.

The cast is already getting started again in Vancouver for season five, while the fourth season will be releasing on Netflix in just two weeks’ time.

Meanwhile, Tim has opened up to fans of the hit drama about the possibility of opening up the set to fans who want to pay their favourite fictional small town a visit.

“I would imagine under normal circumstances we would reach out to you and say, ‘Come visit the set’,” he revealed.

READ MORE: America’s Got Talent: Simon Cowell in tears watching Nightbirde