Virgin River’s Doc star opens up on Netflix’s ‘concern’ over season 4 filming


Netflix subscribers were thrilled to hear the popular romance series Virgin River would be coming back for not one, but at least two more seasons after the latest outing dropped last summer. However, in a recent Q&A with the show’s fans, Doc Mullins star Tim Matheson has revealed the streamer is still running a tight ship on set due to the pandemic.

Doc star Tim has shared some insight into what filming for the next season of Virgin River could look like.

The cast is already getting started again in Vancouver for season five, while the fourth season will be releasing on Netflix in just two weeks’ time.

Meanwhile, Tim has opened up to fans of the hit drama about the possibility of opening up the set to fans who want to pay their favourite fictional small town a visit.

“I would imagine under normal circumstances we would reach out to you and say, ‘Come visit the set’,” he revealed.

Unfortunately, major TV series are still having to keep certain restrictions in place to ensure the cast and crew are kept safe during the ongoing pandemic.

“But I don’t know what the protocols are going to be this current season,” he admitted on Chatting with B.

“In terms of Covid and all that. We have very strict protocols.

Filming for season four thankfully went ahead without a hitch, and fans haven’t had to wait much longer than a year for new episodes to surface.

While actors are still able to break free of their bubbles, Virgin River’s producers are still keeping up testing to ensure Covid outbreaks don’t cause unnecessary delays.

Thankfully, the series hasn’t been affected too severely by the pandemic so far, and it won’t be long before the first details from season five are revealed.

Season four will pick up after Jack Sheridan (played by Martin Henderson) had his proposal interrupted by Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), who revealed she was pregnant.

On Alexandra’s own Instagram, she revealed the cast have already returned to set for the already hotly anticipated season five.





Lucas Hill-Paul

