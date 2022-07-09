We don’t feel green taxes until a cost-of-living crisis, says COLIN BRAZIER

We don’t feel green taxes until a cost-of-living crisis

And, in the months following Jo’s death, I was much thrown together with a woman who, like me, had just been widowed. She was a friend of Jo’s and her husband – who’d also died of cancer recently – was someone I’d greatly admired.

After years of waiting to choose the right moment, we’ve now moved in together. This is no small operation. I have six children, she has three. For a while, home is going to look like the dormitory in Nanny McPhee. Multiple mattresses, cheek-by-jowl and teenagers bunking up where they can. But it shouldn’t be for long. We submitted a plan to the council for an extension that will give us extra bedrooms. And things were on schedule…until the architect mentioned bats. Bats roost in roofs. And, because we were having a new roof put on the house, we would need a bat survey. This involves no fewer than five “bat observers” making three separate visits to the property.

Each visit lasts from dawn till dusk and if we don’t get this organised by August, we’ll be forced to delay for another year – while the bats get their heads down for the winter. And the cost? We got one bat quote for £7,000. I can’t help wondering if this is another example of environmental rights trumping human rights? Most of us don’t feel green taxes, until a cost-of-living crisis comes along and forces us to make some tough spending choices. I’m sure there are experts who will tell me that if we don’t protect bats – that without a pipistrelle in my eaves snacking on insects – the entire eco-system would collapse. But I’d feel happier if this concern for the interests of animals wasn’t so obviously in the financial interests of some humans.

Patel sticks to her task Pity Priti Patel. Her odds of being the next PM are longer than any of the ‘big beasts’ of government. Her job at the Home Office, is an almost impossible one. But, like Sisyphus, she sticks to her task. Her latest tactic for dealing with illegal migrants is a shrewd one. It would place sanctions on countries which don’t play ball when it comes to taking back nationals. This is for those who’ve come to Britain and have either committed a serious crime or had their claim for asylum denied. Her department has compiled a league table of countries, listed by their level of co-operation. Pakistan gets a terrible ranking. Why then, do we give £250million in foreign aid every year to Islamabad? This is a country which won’t take responsibility for its citizens – so why is it deserving of UK taxpayers’ largesse? Especially given how little loyalty our millions secure. This year, for instance, Pakistan signed a major food import deal with…Vladimir Putin. By your friends shall ye be judged.

State taking too much of our cash As a taxpayer, how do you – a tiny cog in the Chancellor’s revenue-raising machine – make it clear to Government that the State is taking too much of your cash? We got one answer last week. A few dozen motorists set out to disrupt the motorway network. They didn’t glue their hands to the tarmac, a tactic so beloved of the eco-activists of Insulate Britain. No, theirs was a polite display of disgruntlement. Convoys on dual-carriageways and, in one instance, the Severn Crossing, doing 30mph and slowing traffic – briefly – to a crawl. For those old enough to remember, it conjured up memories of protests two decades ago, when Tony Blair’s government caved-in to lorry drivers who blockaded fuel depots. That protest, like last week’s, was a response to the rising cost of diesel and petrol. The truckers who paralysed parts of the country back in 2000 would’ve struggled to imagine a time when diesel would retail for £2 a litre. But those drivers knew then, as today’s do, that the taxman is making a killing.

Protesters willing to risk censure by sticking it to the taxman It can’t be right that 45p of every £1 spent on fuel at the forecourts goes to the Exchequer. Will there be more disruption of the motorway network by ordinary motorists made militant by fuel duties? Perhaps. Such protests aren’t always a spasm of sound and fury signifying nothing. Think of the yellow vest protests in France. But whether their demonstrations grow or whither, I salute the convoys. They join a long list of protesters who, over the centuries, have been willing to risk censure by sticking it to the taxman. As keen students of medieval history will know, today – July 10 – is the anniversary of a particularly memorable protest against the rising cost of living. This was when Lady Godiva, keen to remind the Earl of Mercia that his tax-take was too high, rode into Coventry on horseback, naked as the day she was born.

Foreign news read like a parable Events in Westminster made it hard for foreign news to get any attention, but one story from overseas reads like a parable. Farmers in the Netherlands clashed with police over plans that will force them to produce fewer greenhouse gas emissions. It’s said a third of Dutch farms may close as a consequence, leaving one of Europe’s most densely-inhabited countries ever more dependent on food imports. The road to hell, when it comes to agriculture, is paved with good intentions. Look at Sri Lanka. If you only got your news from the BBC, you’d think that the riots there this year were simply a response to political corruption. In fact, they have a lot to do with the imposition of an eco-agenda on farming. The Sri Lankan government banned chemical fertilizer, forcing farmers to go organic, virtually overnight. Rice production fell 50 per cent. Food inflation is running at 60 per cent. Sri Lankans are going hungry in a way that hasn’t been seen since the country – then called Ceylon – gained independence from Britain in 1948. I wonder if BBC Countryfile will be doing a story about it?