What to Know About Dakota Johnson’s ‘Persuasion’ Before It Drops on Netflix

Period pieces aren’t going anywhere and I, for one, am very happy about it. While the genre has given us Hollywood gems for ages, recent projects like Emma. (2020) and two sultry seasons of Bridgerton prove that Regency-core is here to stay. Next up is Persuasion, Netflix’s adaptation of the classic Jane Austen novel of the same name.

The streamer has already given us the synopsis for the film, which is said to be a “modern retelling” of Austen’s work: “Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth—the dashing one she once sent away—crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances.”

Here’s what to know.

When will Persuasion be released?

Persuasion will be available to stream on Netflix starting Friday, July 15.

Who’s in the cast?

The lengthy cast list includes Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot, Cosmo Jarvis as Captain Frederick Wentworth, Henry Golding as Mr. Elliot, Richard E. Grant as Sir Walter Elliot, Nikki Amuka-Bird as Lady Russell, and Mia McKenna-Bruce as Mary Musgrove. Additional cast members include Suki Waterhouse, Ben Bailey, Izuka Hoyle, Nia Towle, Edward Bluemel, Lydia Rose Bewley, and Yolanda Kettle.

While speaking to Vanity Fair, Johnson explained how she thinks her role is closest to the famous author. “I really felt like Anne Elliot is maybe the most like her—like Austen,” she said. “In her prose, she’s sort of winking and nodding to the reader.”

Is there a trailer?

Fortunately, yes! The footage gives audiences a sneak peek at Anne’s romantic troubles when a former flame re-enters her life.

Are there other film adaptations of Persuasion I can watch?

And if you really can’t get enough of Austen’s romances, you can, of course, always read the tried and true source material.

