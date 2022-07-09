Categories
Why The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Looked Like Ronald McDonald When Watching The Beatles Make ‘Sgt. Pepper’

TL;DR:

  • The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz was present while The Beatles recorded Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.
  • He decided to dress “like a cross between Ronald McDonald and Charlie Manson.”
  • Sgt. Pepper became a huge international hit.
A vinyl copy of The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band'

The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ | SSPL/Getty Images

The Monkees‘ Micky Dolenz was at Abbey Road Studios while The Beatles recorded Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. He said he looked like Ronald McDonald at the time for a very specific reason. In addition, Dolenz discussed how his relationships with one of The Beatles evolved.

