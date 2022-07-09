Why The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Looked Like Ronald McDonald When Watching The Beatles Make ‘Sgt. Pepper’

TL;DR:

The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz was present while The Beatles recorded Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

He decided to dress “like a cross between Ronald McDonald and Charlie Manson.”

Sgt. Pepper became a huge international hit.

The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ | SSPL/Getty Images

The Monkees‘ Micky Dolenz was at Abbey Road Studios while The Beatles recorded Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. He said he looked like Ronald McDonald at the time for a very specific reason. In addition, Dolenz discussed how his relationships with one of The Beatles evolved.

The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz discussed his relationships with The Beatles

During a 2020 interview with Rock Cellar Magazine, Dolenz discussed his connections to The Beatles in the 1960s. “I didn’t spend that much time with any of The Beatles in the ’60s,” Dolenz revealed. “I met them and hung out a few times at parties and in the studio briefly, but I didn’t know any of them that well in the ’60s.” Dolenz said he became closer to John Lennon in the 1970s.

During a 2021 interview with Rock Cellar Magazine, Dolenz discussed being in the recording studio with The Beatles. “It was in London in ’66, ’67, there was an album they were doing called Sergeant Something, what the hell was that, Sergeant Bilko, that was it,” he joked. For context, Sergeant Bilko is another name for The Phil Silvers Show, a sitcom that was popular in the 1950s.