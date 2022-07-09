Yellowstone: 10 Memes That Perfectly Sum Up The Show

With season 5 on the horizon, Yellowstone continues to be a Western that’s modern, compelling, and sexy. With its focus on the Dutton family and all the outrageous goings-on at the Yellowstone Ranch in Montana, Taylor Sheridan’s drama conjures the same gritty bingeable vibes as Game of Throne, Succession, and Billions, series it has duked it out with in prior autumnal seasons for rating dominance.

With a stoic patriarch like John Dutton, a firebrand like his daughter Beth, and a hunky foreman like Rip Wheeler, it’s not surprising why fans can’t get enough of the Paramount Network series that’s been described as a “cowboy soap opera.” Nor is it surprising that fans have chosen to celebrate it with these memes that might even get a chuckle out of Pa Dutton himself.

Yellowthrones

With its emphasis on local politics, familial tension, and interpersonal relationships, Yellowstone has been compared to Game of Thrones by fans of both series. Though Game of Thrones is set in the fictitious country of Westeros in a medieval setting, the noble houses that vie for the iron throne aren’t unlike the Duttons and neighboring ranches fighting for the land and resources around them.

In this Yellowstone meme, John Dutton sits confidently on the iron throne, Beth (who’s been compared to the tempestuous and ruthless Cersei on Game of Thrones) at his side. Does this make him Tywin Lannister? He certainly has the calm and collected demeanor of the Lannister patriarch, often forced to smooth over the squabbles of his children.





Feeling Ripped In Two





The amount of tragedy in Yellowstone makes it seem almost Shakespearean, with characters in the grips of paroxysms every other episode. From dead parents and lost offspring to scorched earth oaths of vengeance, its scale is as epic as the land it chronicles.

Redditor whizewhan is specifically referencing Rip in this meme, who arrived at Yellowstone Ranch as an orphan after killing his abusive father. From there, he’s had to worry about job security as local bureaucrats try to take the land, a militia burns down his house, and attempts to steal Beth.

Battling It Out Between Succession And Billions

Me: “Man it’s been so long since any new TV seasons dropped.” Succession, Billions & Yellowstone when the first leaf of Autumn fell: pic.twitter.com/X98BPLwLRJ — Mitchell Hendricks (@mmhendricks15) November 2, 2021

Within the landscape of Prestige TV, Yellowstone often competes with several other similar high-profile series during the Autumn season. Succession is known for the same acts of betrayal between family members and Billions also features drama and infighting in business; both are considered two of the most electrifying series on television.





Unfortunately, these series aren’t spaced out, so as soon as one has a new season, the others do as well, forcing them to compete for viewers as their fans try to decide what they want to watch. Fans can never have too much of a good thing.

Lloyd’s Law





It can hard for characters set in their ways to humble themselves enough to apologize, but the compassionate turn for grizzled Lloyd, the oldest ranch hand on the Yellowstone Dutton ranch for years, won him huge points for fans. Even though he’s a supporting character, he’s been consistently well written and adds a layer of depth to the Dutton family drama.





Redditor onlinecontentreader has Lloyd making trade offers, and while the former rodeo store might be hocking his rodeo buckle, his wisdom is more valuable. Lloyd has a way of breaking something complicated down to its simplest terms, giving the younger people around him fresh perspectives.

For A Certain Generation

My very generation specific meme joke (but I don’t know how many people know WAYNE’S WORLD 2, bc in no way is it as popular as YELLOWSTONE). pic.twitter.com/wmzqdppai2 — Jen Johans (@FilmIntuition) December 31, 2021

With Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan at the reins, there’s a large demographic of dads tuning into Yellowstone. With its moral earnestness, sweeping cinematography, and plainspoken elegance, it harkens back to the Westerns of the ’50s and ’60s, when actors like Jimmy Stewart, John Wayne, and Robert Mitchum might have played John Dutton.





With its violence, passionate storytelling, and quirky characters, the modern Western also has something for all age brackets, allowing its fans to enjoy it in a multi-generational way.

Sawyer Found His Way From Lost To Yellowstone





The cast of Yellowstone has been seen in other TV shows, including Josh Holloway, known for playing the charismatic drifter Sawyer on Lost. Beginning in season 3, he played a charming cad working for Market Equities who just happens to live and lives on the Cross Creek Ranch close to the Duttons. Aside from sparring words with Beth and clashing with the Dutton clan (especially Rip), Roarke didn’t have a lot to do.

In this Yellowstone meme, Redditor DminorFmajor pokes fun at Holloway’s short appearance that was unceremoniously ended by a tangle with a snake in one of the wildest things to happen on the show. Still, quite a few fans did believe he was “lost” in the series, given very little to do despite being in a lot of the advertising, with character development that didn’t reflect fan expectations.

A Storm Named Beth

Like Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones, Gemma Teller Morrow on Sons of Anarchy, or Siobhan Roy on Succession, Beth Dutton has come to join a legacy of strong female characters through her unapologetic and flagrant displays of tempestuousness.

While her self-assertion can be perceived as aggressive, conceited, and immature, her past has molded her into a firm woman who won’t take any lip from anyone who would disparage the Dutton name. When she gets going, Beth is more like the weather pattern of a Western state than a rancher living in one.

The Real Reason Fans Watch Yellowstone

As with any ensemble series, fans have their favorite characters, and one of the most popular on Yellowstone is Rip Wheeler. An orphan that found his way onto John Dutton’s ranch, John raised him like his own and gave him work to earn his keep. John loves him as his own, but that doesn’t mean he approves of everything Rip does.

Like Beth, Rip has a temper and often prefers to shoot first and ask questions later, which has caused John to intervene more than once on his behalf to smooth things over with local ranchers and bureaucrats. Rip causes tension among John’s real children, who are often jealous of his close relationship with their father, and because he isn’t burdened by the Dutton name, he has a little more leeway with his raucous behavior, making him an unpredictable and dynamic character.

The Most Ruthless Woman In TV History





Given that Yellowstone gets compared to Game of Thrones so often, it only makes sense that Beth would be compared to Cersei; both have tumultuous relationships with their brothers, both are capable of murder, and both are used to getting their way.

Redditor CanadaEUBI seems to think that Beth is more ruthless than Cersei, especially given her murderous inclination towards her brother Jamie, but Cersei not only tried to have her brother(s) killed, but she also had no problem trying to murder a ten-year-old boy, making her one of the most hated characters on any TV show.

