19 Celebs Who Kept Their Iconic Looks From The Roles They Played

In 2018, Ashley said the first item she took home from a set was “all of Sharpay’s wardrobe from the first High School Musical movie.” Later on, Disney made efforts to get some of the iconic outfits back from her, but Ashley didn’t budge.

“Did I think I was going to wear them on the red carpet? Probably, at the time,” Ashley said of the outfits. “A lot of our clothes are in like, hall of fames, and they didn’t have Sharpay’s stuff. Disney tried so hard to get the clothes from me and I was like, ‘No, this is mine.’ So, yeah, they don’t have any of the clothes from the first movie. I do.”