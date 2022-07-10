Categories
A good business case for restoring the Ocklawaha


Spatterdock lilies surround a boat containing two recreational fisherman who were trying their luck along the Ocklawaha River near Welaka.

Water is our most precious resource. In Florida, our freshwater supplies and the health of our rivers and springs are under stress. The Rodman/Kirkpatrick Dam, part of the ill-conceived Cross-Florida Barge Canal, has blocked the Ocklawaha River since 1968 with deleterious effects to the river, to flora and fauna and to our freshwater springs.  

The Cross-Florida Barge Canal was halted in 1971 by President Nixon due to environmental concerns, but the dam — and the damage — remains. The Rodman Reservoir, the artificial lake created by the damming of the river, smothers 20 freshwater springs and has flooded thousands of acres of floodplain swamps critical to what scientists call the hydrologic cycle.  

But there is a silver lining in the cloudy waters impounded by the dam. There is a considerable body of economic data and studies from economists, scientists and tourism experts that show that breaching the Rodman/Kirkpatrick Dam would provide Northeast Florida and North Central Florida with significant economic benefits, as well as environmental benefits to the people of Florida, fish and wildlife.  



