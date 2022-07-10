Amid concerns over data security, it’s time Europe built cloud services as a public utility

There is growing concern that the citizens, businesses and member states of the European Union are losing control over their data, over their capacity for innovation, and over their ability to control the digital environment.

urope’s strategic autonomy has been brought into sharp focus by our lack of power to independently respond to European security challenges.

At the same time, we are entirely reliant on non-EU companies to deliver strategically important cloud services.

The so-called ‘public’ cloud is really a very private and very profitable venture for a small number of non-European mega-corporations. As Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon Web Services, the world’s largest cloud provider, famously said: “Your margin is my opportunity.”

Cloud computing has grown into a vast and complex ecosystem of technologies, products, and services.

It has given rise to a multi- billion-dollar economy where cloud providers compete for an ever-expanding market share. The market is worth more than €180bn, approximately equivalent to the GDP of Hungary.

The top five cloud providers are Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Microsoft Azure, Alibaba, and IBM.

You will notice something missing in that list – no European companies. The US and China monopolise the business.

AWS alone now has $62bn (€60.87bn) in annual revenue with an estimated 35pc margin. AWS accounts for only 16pc of Amazon’s total revenue but it makes up the bulk of the corporation’s overall profits.

The just-completed French Presidency of the Council of the European Union had the EU’s digital sovereignty as a cornerstone of its efforts to shape the EU’s future.

They want to support the development of digital infrastructure that helps European innovators thrive and allows Europe to be a standard setter into the future.

The EU Digital Services Act which was recently agreed will create a safe digital space for citizens and businesses. With €747bn in EU online sales in 2020, it is not a moment too soon to increase our protections.

Cloud computing is the backbone of all modern enterprise software. If your business uses software, it is almost definitely using the cloud. Cloud is now an established and highly profitable technology. About 42pc of EU enterprises use cloud computing.

To enhance digital sovereignty, and provide EU companies with a platform for innovation, Europe should build a genuine public cloud – a digital commons that gives European start-ups and established companies a place to build their products without their margins being eaten by foreign cloud providers. It would be the cloud as a public utility. The current market leaders’ huge margins are our opportunity.

A utility such as gas or water offers one undifferentiated product across vendors. The cloud does not.

Even the most similar product, a virtual machine, comes in different variants. This is not the case for a utility.

That said, at AWS, which doesn’t break out margins by specific services, it is widely understood just a few services make up most of the revenue. EC2 – one of the oldest and most popular services – is estimated to contribute as much as half.

If we took the current AWS regions in Europe – Frankfurt, Ireland, London, Milan, Paris, and Stockholm – and ­mirrored that spread with public infrastructure offering the five most popular cloud infrastructure services, we could give European enterprise and ­innovation a huge shot in the arm while also ensuring ­digital sovereignty and autonomy.

There is significant upfront investment required to hire the staff and build the data centres, but we should be investing in the future.

In any case, European governments and companies are already spending tens of billions of euro on the cloud annually.

We will never be able to achieve that most important part of digital sovereignty unless we take strong steps to provide a baseline that allows European companies to innovate.

There is often a feeling that public means poorly run. However, in a European context German trains, French electricity, and our own An Post show what can be done if we take a commercial approach to running public enterprise.

An efficiently run public competitor that seeks to maximise output for the users rather than headline profits would allow others to grow and could help us close the innovation gap with our American and Chinese rivals.

We can encode European openness, innovation, and standards in a genuinely public cloud. It takes boldness and real investment.

The potential value is enormous and there is no better time to start than now.

Luke Feeney is a founder of TerminusDB, an Irish data management startup.