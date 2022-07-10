Ant sends loving tribute as Dec sorrowfully mourns loss of ‘special’ brother

In 2015, Fr Dermott officiated at the wedding of his brother, Declan, to Ali Astall in a star-studded ceremony in Newcastle.

Writing on Twitter, Ant, 46, said: “Fr Dermott you were the kindest, wisest man I knew.

“Rest in peace my friend.You will never be forgotten. My thoughts, prayers and love are with your wonderful family.”

“The world has lost a special man. X A.”

The Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle announced the news of Fr Dermott’s death on Friday, with Declan, 46, paying tribute to his late brother shortly after.

“I am heartbroken to tell you that my darling brother Fr Dermott, @TweeterPriest, sadly passed away this afternoon,” he wrote on Twitter.