Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy speaks out on challenge of major change – ‘Brings trouble’

Below Deck Mediterranean Captain Sandy Yawn is used to choppy seas but even the veteran yachtie feels challenged at times. Season seven will take the crew to the shores of Malta and with a new vessel and crew, the captain’s got her hands full.
Captain Sandy Yawn has admitted she struggled this season navigating a complex hybrid vessel for the very first time.
Taking on a new location and a crew switch-up, the veteran sailor experienced new challenges and a lot of change during the next run of the Bravo hit.
Malta wasn’t smooth sailing for the production, however, as it brought on new unique tests for the captain as she tried to remain calm.
She said: “In the harbour where we were docked, the dolphins [pilings] aren’t lined up.
“I didn’t have anyone opening the dolphins as I did in Šibenik, Croatia, where tenders would pull them apart.”
Aside from sharing the waters with other mammals, Sandy had her work cut out with the new yacht too.
The hybrid named “Home” was contemporary in design and operated on very advanced technology.
While offering the captain a new experience, the manoeuvring of such complex machinery brought with it some problems.
The returning deckhand Mzi “Zee” Dempers, is joined by a whole set of fresh staff to steer the 163-foot motor yacht.
Making the line-up is chief stew Natasha Webb, stews Natalya Scudder and Kyle Viljoen, chef Dave White, bosun Raygan Tyler and deckhands Storm Smith and Jason Gaskell.
Captain Sandy said she was grateful to have Zee back to “tell the other crew how cool a captain” she was.
Getting to know a new set of yachties was something exciting for the captain as she shared how much she loved giving others an opportunity.
Season seven of the show will see “Home” transport guests around Malta’s waters and shoreline, delivering explosive drama as the cast navigate both the ocean and each other.
Bravo gave viewers a flavour of the upcoming run saying: “Expect outrageous costumes, wild nights out, and some major inter-departmental drama — and that doesn’t even cover what the charter guests are going to bring in the new season.
“The fact that one group strips off their swimsuits in the trailer should give you an idea of just how OTT they will be.”
Watch Below Deck Mediterranean on Bravo from July 11 at 8pm, or 7pm Central Time.
