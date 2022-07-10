Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy speaks out on challenge of major change – ‘Brings trouble’

Below Deck Mediterranean Captain Sandy Yawn is used to choppy seas but even the veteran yachtie feels challenged at times. Season seven will take the crew to the shores of Malta and with a new vessel and crew, the captain’s got her hands full.

Captain Sandy Yawn has admitted she struggled this season navigating a complex hybrid vessel for the very first time.

Taking on a new location and a crew switch-up, the veteran sailor experienced new challenges and a lot of change during the next run of the Bravo hit.

Malta wasn’t smooth sailing for the production, however, as it brought on new unique tests for the captain as she tried to remain calm.

She said: “In the harbour where we were docked, the dolphins [pilings] aren’t lined up.

