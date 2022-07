“She was fine, we also worked together on the Netflix show Family Reunion,” Nicco explained.

“And she has been filming her season, the [new] season, of that show and doing this. So she was okay.”

In addition to P-Valley, Loretta stars in the main cast as M’Dear, aka Amelia, in Netflix’s popular family sitcom.

Loretta has also had voice roles in Adult Swim’s Teenage Euthanasia and in the recurring cast of Nickelodeon’s animated series, The Loud House.