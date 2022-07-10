Brussels bloc plunged into chaos as Germans accused of blocking €9BN Ukraine aid package

The decision taken by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to remove Kyiv’s ambassador from Berlin has raised questions over German support for a multi-billion-pound aid package to the eastern European nation. According to the Milan-based newspaper Corriere della Sera, Germany blocked the allocation of €9billion (£7.61billion) in aid to Ukraine.

They also allege German Finance Minister Christian Lindner opposed financing this aid from the common Europe debt, despite taking similar measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Italian news outlet even goes as far as to claim Berlin is preparing to violate some sanctions against Moscow in order to obtain more gas supplies from Russia through Nord Stream pipelines.

The £7.61billion aid package, which was agreed by EU leaders in May, provides Kyiv with repayable loans after 25 years which are supposedly handed out without added interest.

However, the German outlet Deutsche Welle claimed Kyiv’s envoys to the Czech Republic, India, Norway and Hungary were also dismissed.

