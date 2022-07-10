Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is not coming to Netflix in July 2022! When will the horror fest arrive on our screens? Find out below!

The maestro of horror – Guillermo Del Toro – brings “blood-curdling tales of horror” to Netflix, with the upcoming series, Cabinet of Curiosities. The anthology series, which is set across eight “chilling” episodes, tells a different horror story “curated” by acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro.

According to Radio Times, two of the episodes featured in the anthology were plucked straight from del Toro’s mind, and will also feature two HP Lovecraft adaptations.

The upcoming series is bound to be a scream (see what we did there?), especially with the huge talent attached to the project. Tudum named just a few of the stars set to appear across the eight-episode, which include: Eric André, Ben Barnes, Sofia Boutella, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Essie Davis, Crispin Glover, Rupert Grint, Andrew Lincoln, Kate Micucci, Tim Blake Nelson, Peter Weller, Charlyne Yi and more. So when can we expect Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities to land on Netflix?

Is there a Cabinet of Curiosities release date?

A release date for the Cabinet of Curiosities has not yet been announced by the streamer, however, we can provide you with a guesstimation as to when the anthology could find its way to our screens.

According to IMDb, the horror series is scheduled to be released sometime in 2022. Our best guess would be that the streaming giant will release the sinister tales during the year’s spookiest month: October.

Of course, this is just a guess, so the official release date could look drastically different, so we encourage you to take this information with a grain of salt and to keep your eyes peeled for future release date updates!

Is there a trailer for Cabinet of Curiosities?

Yes! Netflix released a “blood-curdling” teaser for the eight episodes of horror which gave us some serious chills. If you’ve yet to see the trailer, check it out below!