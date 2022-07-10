Call of Duty: Warzone Fans Criticize Ricochet Following New Wave of Cheaters

While Call of Duty: Warzone continues to be massively popular, it’s a game that hasn’t been free of its own set of issues. As a live service title, Raven Software continues to update the game almost on a weekly basis, fixing various issues and adding new content to keep fans engaged and coming back. The community has also been pretty vocal when something isn’t right whether it’s a new cosmetic skin for Roze that’s causing issues, to a bug or glitch ruining matches.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

However, Warzone has had a long history with cheating and hackers, a problem which had seemingly been fixed when Activision announced and implemented a new anti-cheating system called Ricochet. After being added to the game late in 2021, things seemingly improved for Warzone with cheat sellers shutting down, 50k bans handed out to cheaters every day, and generally better matches for all players. However, that success has seemingly been short-lived as hackers and cheaters have once again started surging in the free-to-play experience, leaving regular players frustrated and looking for answers.





RELATED: Call of Duty: Warzone Players Want Match Leavers To Be Penalized

Following the launch of Season 4 inside of Call of Duty: Warzone, players have seen a rise of cheating during matches. Multiple threads on Reddit have appeared regarding the issues caused by cheating and how it seems to be on the rise. One of them, from user ArchMageMagnus, indicated that out of 4 matches played, they died in 3 of them to someone cheating including one player using a Swiss K31 sniper with no scope and at a long range as well as another using a Grau to take them out through a house.

Another thread from GrieverXVII revealed players tracking others through walls, auto-targeting when aiming down the weapon sights, and more. Others in the comments chimed in with their own stories, though the common thread between all of it were Warzone players questioning how effective Ricochet actually is. Many have theorized that hackers are using more subtle strategies to trick the system, toning down their settings to disguise things like aimbot as simple aim assist. Most agree that Activision will never be able to full control cheating or hacking on the PC and with crossplay enabled, it’ll seep into consoles as well.





Unfortunately, there hasn’t been a ton of news from Activision regarding Ricochet after its February update. At that point, Activision acknowledged the rise in hackers, which it confirmed as frustrating, but pledged to continue the fight with updates to Ricochet with new systems. Considering the highly anticipated Warzone 2 is set to launch later this year, many are worried that the new game will be undermined by cheaters and hackers as well.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

MORE: Call of Duty’s Odd History With Battle Royale