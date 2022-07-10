Coronation Street theory: Double exit as Debbie Webster flees after fatal accident





The businesswoman usually likes to do everything by the book, but official spoilers from the ITV soap confirm she has overlooked a significant element of her hotel which will backfire massively. Debbie (played by Sue Devaney) has been running the hotel for some time, but her dodgy predecessor Ray Crosby (Mark Frost) used to cut corners wherever he could. As Coronation Street builder Ed (Trevor Michael Georges) does some work for her, his life is put in danger. Will a shaken Debbie leave Weatherfield?

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Aggie Bailey (Lorna Laidlaw) will lay down the law with her husband Ed. She tells him that he’s fixing Steve McDonald’s (Simon Gregson) roof for mates rates and informs him that’s the end to the matter. Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) shows Ed and Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) a photo of a derelict pub and suggests that together they buy it, knock it down and redevelop the site for housing. Will Aggie agree? As Ed works on a radiator at Debbie’s hotel, he’s suddenly electrocuted and after being propelled backwards, lands unconscious. READ MORE: Eamonn Holmes speaks out on ITV return ‘Have to be an apology’

Debbie might decide to run, meaning there could be a double exit from the soap if she and Ed both leave. Although running won’t help her, Debbie might become so frightened she becomes irrational. As her brother, Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) will probably try to support her, but it may not be enough to convince her to stick around and face the consequences. When Debbie returned to Weatherfield in 2020, she was working with sleazy Ray, who was hoping to buy up most of the houses on the street.

Her good-natured side was proven though when she couldn’t keep up the nasty act. She went against Ray and ended up suffering for it after he locked her and Kevin in a freezer. Her reputation may still be tarnished though, and this latest disaster brought on by Ray could turn even more residents against her. Ed isn’t the only one to have suffered a potentially fatal accident at Ray’s hands. In dramatic scenes last year, sinkholes opened up on the cobbles as a result of his meddling with the street.

Johnny Conner (Richard Hawley) ended up dying following the tragedy. Ray also sexually assaulted Faye Windass, (Ellie Leach), destroying her life for a while as she ended up in prison for trying to get revenge on him. The latest consequence of Ray’s terrible legacy could be the final nail in the coffin for Debbie. As Aggie sets about suing her, it’s likely she will plan to leave Coronation Street. Will anyone be able to stop her? Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm on ITV.





