Dad fined £100 for visiting McDonald’s twice in a day – ‘Absolutely disgusting!’





Spencer Barclay first visited the fast-food restaurant in Gateshead in the morning to get himself coffee before work. The 52-year-old claimed he then drove to nearby Metropolitan House where he works and parked in their free car park.

Mr Barclay, from Benwell, Newcastle, said he finished work at 5pm and returned to the same McDonald’s. This time he was getting a happy meal for his six-year-old son. The 52-year-old then made his way home without realising that he would be fined some days later. To his surprise, Mr Barclay received a parking fine from UKPC stating that he stayed at the McDonald’s car park for eight hours and 43 minutes. READ MORE: Driver blocked from parking her car outside her home of 25 years

After that, Mr Barclay will owe the full £100. The 52-year-old said he has complained to the parking firm about the fine but has not received a response. He said: “It’s absolutely infuriating. They have got the photograph of me in the morning and at night but nothing in between. “I want to see the video evidence to show I was in that car park for the whole of the day. “The first thing I said was ‘the information is wrong, I arrived at that time and I left at that time but you’ve got to be a complete moron if you park in that car park and walk to work where there’s a free car park’. “I have said to them ‘take me to court’. “My first thought was how can I prove it. We have got to put in a system that’s fair – this isn’t fair, it’s total extortion.” A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: “We are sorry to hear about this customer’s experience. “The car park at our Metro Retail Park restaurant is run by a third-party provider and we have made them aware of this issue. “We understand that if the customer contacts the provider directly, their case will be considered under the appeals process.” Express.co.uk has contacted UKPC for a comment.