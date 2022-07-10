Delta Environment Ministry In Collaboration With FMC Organizes Training On Monkey Pox Surveillance – Nigerian Observer

The Delta State Ministry Of Environment in collaboration with the Department Of Public Health, Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Asaba has organized a one day training on Monkey Pox Surveillance in the state.

Dr. (Mrs) Adesuwa Aigbhokaede, Consultant, Public Health and Community Physician and Head of Department of Public Health, FMC.

While speaking on the prevention and control of Monkey Pox, she said strengthening surveillance at the borders was some of the measures of curtailing the spread of the diseases.

The Senior Registrar, Department of Public Health, FMC, Dr. Titilola Eduvie, said some of the complications of the diseases were deforming scars, eye infection and acute stress disorder.

Some of the resource persons discussed the background, signs and symptoms of the disease.

Onyinye Onyia, a nurse, demonstrated on the proper ways of hand washing to prevent unwanted diseases.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Dr. (Mrs) Minnie Oseji, had earlier stressed the need for continuous environmental sustainability in the state, stating several measures put on ground by the ministry to entrench good sanitation habits among residents and within business premises in the state.

