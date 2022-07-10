Djokovic reopens debate over who is the best tennis player of all time

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are both entering what are usually the latter stages of a tennis player’s career, but both powerhouses are still competing for major titles.

With the Serb’s latest Wimbledon win, the debate over who is the best in tennis history has reopened.

Djokovic draws level with Federer and remains one behind Nadal

Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios to end a drought that had haunted him in the last year. Novak already has one more Grand Slam than the injured Roger Federer and is one crown away from Rafa’s overall 22.

More weeks as ATP leader

The world ranking represents the consistency of the tennis players and Djokovic surpassed on March 8, 2021 the record of 310 weeks at the top of Federer. He accumulates 373. Nadal is on 209.

Record for points in a season

It was in the 2015 campaign that Djokovic set a record that will never be matched again. He accumulated 16,785 points thanks to 11 titles: Australian Open, Indian Wells, Miami, Monte-Carlo, Rome, Wimbledon, US Open, Beijing, Shanghai, Paris-Bercy and Masters Cup.

First place in Masters 1000

Tennis professionals insist that tennis is not just about the four Grand Slams, and they are not wrong. Then come the nine Masters 1000 category tournaments scattered throughout the world. Djokovic also has the most titles with 37, one more than Nadal. The Swiss comes in third with 28.

The only player to have won all nine TMS

Djokovic is the only player to have won all nine Masters 1000 titles. In fact, he has done so on at least two occasions. In 2015 he won six of the nine. Nadal is missing Miami, Shanghai and Paris-Bercy and Federer Monte-Carlo and Rome.

Double in the majors

With his triumph at the last Australian Open, Nadal became only the second player in the Open Era to win at least twice at the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open. He equalled the mark set by Djokovic at the French Open in 2021.

The longest reigning champion with nine majors over the age of 30

The diet and routines that the tennis player from Belgrade follows out of competition are paying off. On Sunday he has won his ninth Grand Slam in his 30s, specifically at 35 years and 49 days. Nadal accumulates eight Grand Slam over 30 while Federer has won four.

Masters Cup

Djokovic has won the ATP Masters Cup a total of five times, equalling the record of Ivan Lendl and Pete Sampras. Only Federer has won more, with six triumphs. Rafa has yet to win the Masters, which this season moves from London to Turin.

Djokovic ahead on head-to-head

Djokovic has a favourable head-to-head record with Federer, with 27 wins to 23. Against the Spaniard, the precedents are 30 to 29.

Best percentage of matches won with Top 10

Djokovic has a record of 232 wins to 107 defeats against the Top 10 of the ATP ranking. That is a win percentage of 68.4. Nadal has 185 wins and 100 defeats, with a percentage of 64.9 and Federer has 224 wins and 123 defeats (64.6 percent).

One Davis Cup to Nadal’s five

Djokovic won the Davis Cup for the first and only time in 2010. Rafa, meanwhile, has won five of Spain’s six Davis Cups.

Nadal’s double Olympic gold against bronze

Nadal climbed to the top of the podium at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Eight years later he repeated the gold but in the doubles, while Djokovic won bronze in the Chinese capital.

Four more titles

Nadal has won four more tournaments (92 to 88) than the defending Wimbledon champion.