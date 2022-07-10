‘Don’t talk over me!’ Fiery Brexit clash as PM’s resignation sparks question

“Ben back off, don’t talk over people,” MacShane hit back. “I can talk over you longer than you can talk over me!

“I’m much younger than you, I’m more experienced.”

He added: “We saw yesterday Andrea Jenkins giving the Brexit side to the British people – I suggest you calmly talk to all the candidates and explain to them exactly what you want happening.

“More breaking with Europe, surrender to the DUP and Boris Jonson by all means, see how it works in the election.”

Real Britain with Darren Grimes airs weekdays from 2pm on GB News.