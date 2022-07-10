Durham County Sheriff’s Office offering rabies vaccinations for pets

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is creating more opportunities to get pets vaccinated against rabies.

They’re offering rabies vaccinations twice a week for all pet owners in the county.

County officials say you can get your pet vaccinated Tuesdays or Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., by appointment only.

It’s being held at the Animal Services Division at 3005 Glenn Road.

Organizers say it will cost $10 in exact change and is cash only.

They say attendees should bring a photo ID, stay in their car, arrive on time, keep cats in carriers and keep dogs in a carrier or on a leash.

According to North Carolina law, every owner of a domestic dog, cat or ferret is required to have their animal vaccinated against rabies by four-months-old and maintain the rabies vaccination status throughout the animal’s entire lifetime.

To learn more, you can reach out to the Animal Services Division at 919-560-0630.