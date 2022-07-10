Categories
Automotive

DVLA issues urgent safety warning with elderly drivers set to be most affected


A total of 322 drivers thought they only needed to be able to read a plate from 15 metres away while 454 thought it was 25 metres.

However, 103 drivers polled did not have any idea of how many metres drivers should be able to read number plates,

Joanna Bradley, Head of Support Services at Glaucoma UK said drivers should “not delay” getting their vision checked.

She said: “Everyone should have regular eye tests, at least every two years, so that your optician can check the health of your eyes.



Source link

Avatar

By Luke Chillingsworth

Luke joined Express.co.uk as a News Reporter in April 2019 before moving to the role of Cars Reporter in September. He won the Guild of Motoring Writers Sir William Lyons award in December 2018. He has been Acting Senior Cars Reporter since July 2021.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.