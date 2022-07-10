DVLA issues urgent safety warning with elderly drivers set to be most affected

A total of 322 drivers thought they only needed to be able to read a plate from 15 metres away while 454 thought it was 25 metres.

However, 103 drivers polled did not have any idea of how many metres drivers should be able to read number plates,

Joanna Bradley, Head of Support Services at Glaucoma UK said drivers should “not delay” getting their vision checked.

She said: “Everyone should have regular eye tests, at least every two years, so that your optician can check the health of your eyes.