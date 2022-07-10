“Empty The Shelters” event seeks to find local homes for pets

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Two local animal rescue organizations will be taking part in the nationwide “Empty The Shelters” pet adoption event that begins Monday, July 11th. Organizers say each pet adoption saves two lives – the one being adopted and the one that takes his or her place in the shelter.

Friends Of The (Aiken County) Animal Shelter (FOTAS) and the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare will join dozens of shelters across the country for the annual event sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation.

The event website states; “Finding a loving home for every pet is the ultimate goal of BISSELL Pet Foundation. As the nation’s largest funded adoption event, ‘Empty the Shelters’ helps homeless pets find families by making adoption affordable for prospective pet owners. We do this by supporting participating organizations with reimbursement for each pet adopted. Adopters pay no more than $50 and local license fees.”

Now in its seventh year, the “Empty the Shelters” event has helped more than 96,000 pets find loving families at participating shelters in 47 states and Canada.

