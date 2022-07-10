Categories
Science

Environment Ministry files criminal charges against Bazan Group for air pollution


The Environmental Protection Ministry on Sunday filed a criminal indictment against Carmel Olefins, a subsidiary of Israel’s Bazan oil conglomerate, for emitting nearly 100 tons of potentially harmful gases into the air and violating the terms of its business license and emissions permit.

Carmel Olefins, headquartered in Haifa in northern Israel, manufactures polypropylene and polyethylene for the plastics industry.

The indictment comes just nine months after the ministry slapped a NIS 895,000 ($275,000) fine on Bazan, charging that Carmel Olefins had failed to obey the rules on dealing with a highly toxic naphtha leak that caused a fire.

In November 2017, Bazan was fined NIS 2,174,604 (then around $604,000) for the same violations, within the framework of an administrative enforcement action.

The charge sheet, filed at Haifa Magistrate’s Court, names three people who held senior positions at the facility at the time of the alleged pollution events — Asaf Almagor, Eyal Pinto and Orit Barkhorder.

The charges relate to nine occasions between 2016 and 2018 during which the rules on operating the factory’s flare were allegedly not properly heeded.

Environment Ministry files criminal charges against Bazan Group for air pollution

View of the oil refineries in Haifa Bay, May 5, 2017. (Yaniv Nadav/Flash90/File)

Flares are used to burn off excess gases that cannot be removed in any other way.

According to the Environmental Protection Ministry, the flare in the factory’s ethylene unit was not operated according to the manufacturer’s instructions on those nine occasions, with the result that air and hydrocarbons failed to properly mix.

The flare did not always ignite, sometimes smoke was produced, and gases harmful to the environment and public health were emitted, among them carbon monoxide, ethane, methane, ethylene and propane.

These emissions totaled 61.12 tons in 2016; 25 tons in 2017; and 6.89 tons in 2018, according to the indictment.

On five of the occasions, there was also no clear record of what had taken place because of faulty video recordings, the charge sheet says. Such recordings are important tools for enforcing the rules and their operation is mandatory.

Environment Ministry files criminal charges against Bazan Group for air pollution

A map of the Haifa Bay and nearby residential areas. (Google Earth)

Both Bazan and its Carmel Olefins subsidiary are part of the Israel Corporation conglomerate, the biggest holding company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. A majority shareholder of the company is Idan Ofer, one of the two sons of the late Israeli shipping magnate and philanthropist Sammy Ofer. Idan specializes in the oil, mineral and chemical side of the family business. He helms both Bazan and  ICL (formerly Israel Chemicals Ltd), which extracts minerals from the Negev Desert in southern Israel and from the Dead Sea.

Several studies have indicated that Haifa residents suffer from a slew of health-related problems, including higher rates of cancer and pollution-related disorders such as smaller-than-average heads and relatively low weight in newborns.

In March, the cabinet unanimously voted to shut down the Bazan Group complex in Haifa Bay and its oil storage complex in nearby Kiryat Haim, following years of campaigning by area residents, backed by environmental activists.

In October, the Bazan Group’s oil refineries came top position in the ministry’s annual list of companies with the worst environmental impact on their surroundings or those that fail to comply with regulations. Carmel Olefins came fifth.

It’s not (only) about you.

Supporting The Times of Israel isn’t a transaction for an online service, like subscribing to Netflix. The ToI Community is for people like you who care about a common good: ensuring that balanced, responsible coverage of Israel continues to be available to millions across the world, for free.

Sure, we’ll remove all ads from your page and you’ll gain access to some amazing Community-only content. But your support gives you something more profound than that: the pride of joining something that really matters

Join the Times of Israel Community

Join our Community

Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this

You’re a dedicated reader

Environment Ministry files criminal charges against Bazan Group for air pollution

That’s why we started the Times of Israel ten years ago – to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.

So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.

For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.

Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel

Join Our Community

Join Our Community

Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.