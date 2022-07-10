Five Missions Which the Iconic Call of Duty Franchise Would be Better Off Without

The Call of Duty series has gained a massive fan base over the years with its unique titles. After all, the developers have worked tremendously to build this empire. It all started in 2003, when Infinity Ward decided to release their first FPS title, Call Of Duty. Although, they had limited its use to Microsoft Windows, as it had the largest market share. But as years passed by, their games had a massive amount of changes, as they took their fans into a new era of gaming.

Now, fans enjoy over 19 main games divided across different consoles, storylines, characters, and parts. Sadly, they don’t approve of every game made, as they feel that the franchise has messed up a few ones. To mention in detail, they are not fond of some of the in-game missions added to the top-grossing titles. So, in today’s article, we shall look at the top five worst Call Of Duty ever.

Birds of Prey (Call Of Duty Ghost)

Activision had messed up Call Of Duty Ghost as it became one of the most disliked titles. Fans constantly complained as the game did not live up to their expectations. From having a dull storyline to completing some of the boring missions, fans could find nothing they could love.

Out of all missions, the Birds of Prey turned out to be the worst, as it was nothing but pointless. To mention some details, users only had to gun down platforms using an Apache helicopter until they destroyed them. Post that, they just had to run behind the villains until the screen flashed the mission over.

Blood And Iron (Call Of Duty World At War)

The next mission comes in from Call Of Duty’s 2008 game, World at War. Despite the game ranking on the underrated list, the franchise messed up with the Blood and Iron mission. To mention details, it featured Dimitri and Viktor in control of the T-34 tank with a flamethrower.

Players had to carve their way through the German artillery sitting tight at Seelow heights. The mission was quite easy to par compared to its position in the storyline, making it one of the worst missions of the game. Apart from that, we found nothing interesting happening during its playtime.

Death From Above (Modern Warfare)

The third mission in this list comes from Call Of Duty Modern Warfare. Despite Activision churning a massive revenue from the game, fans were unhappy about the Death from Above mission. I mean, we understand the fans’ disappointment, as the mission was one of the most important parts of Modern Warfare.

The mission challenged players where they had to be the gunner alongside the iconic SAS Group in the AC-130 gunship. They had to provide total support only with a howitzer, a 40 mm cannon, and a mini-gun. I mean, what is the point of such a high-risk mission and giving fewer resources? There’s not much we can do apart from flashing beacons and using bullets with utmost care.

Atlas (Call Of Duty Advanced Warfare)

Advanced Warfare came out as the 11th addition to the Call of Duty series. Fans highly appreciated the game’s release except for being disappointed at a few in-game missions.

Activision added a mission called Atlas, where players had to save the President captured at Camp Davis. Interestingly, the mission was all right at the start but ended up getting ruined gradually. Players felt like they were in a training simulation, as Atlas felt like a tutorial. I mean, every game must have a tutorial, but it is nowhere interesting to add it in between missions.

Takedown (Modern Warfare 2 Remastered)

This particular mission from Modern Warfare deeply disappointed us. Despite the game turning out well, Activision paid little attention while designing it. The mission opens with Rojas and co fighting against Roach’s driver and escaping from the scene. Later, players jump in to track his steps and pin him down. That’s it! The mission has nothing else.

What are your thoughts about this? Does this list have any mission that you dislike? Or do you have a list of your own? Let us know in the comments.