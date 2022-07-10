Categories
Florence Pugh Called Out Sexist Trolls After She Wore A Totally Sheer Valentino Dress


“So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny tits.'”

I am a simple, simple person who likes the simple, simple things in life — the color pink! Red carpets! Acclaimed actor Florence Pugh!


Karwai Tang / Getty Images

Lo and behold, it’s a glorious day for me — because Florence rocked a sheer Barbie pink gown to the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22-23 fashion show.


Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

The title of the collection is “The Beginning,” and you can definitely see parallels between what Florence wore and what was on the catwalk:


Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images, Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images


For glam, Flo kept things pretty simple with slicked-back hair and fluffy brows. The look was further styled with some matching platform pumps and a teeny bedazzled bag.


Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

Florence posted the pics onto Instagram with the caption, “Technically they’re covered? Thank you again, my beautiful team, for making my pink princess dreams come true.”


Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

Florence’s stylist is Rebecca Corbin-Murray, her hair was styled by Peter Lux, and her makeup was done by Alex Babsky.

However, following online responses to her look, Florence took to Instagram with another series of photos with the caption, “Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it.”


Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

“I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after,” she continued. “What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio..?”


Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

“It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be,” she continued. “So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny tits,’ or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested.'”


Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

“I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it. What’s more concerning is…. Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying.”


Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

She added, “Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise. And all because of two cute little nipples….”


Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

Of course, Flo wasn’t the only celeb at the event — Anne Hathaway, Charles Melton, and Ariana DeBose all went for more pink:


Ernesto Ruscio / Getty Images, Jacopo Raule / Getty Images, Mega / GC Images


If the bright pink seems quite familiar to you, it might be because other celebs have rocked Valentino on the red carpet — like Billy Porter and Saweetie at the Grammys:


Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy


Pink princess indeed!


Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images





