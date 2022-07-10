God of War Ragnarok UK pre-order date REVEALED: Here’s when you can get PS4, PS5 exclusive





God of War Ragnarok release date has finally been revealed, with PS4 and PS5 gamers finding out when they’ll be able to play the highly anticipated new game from Cory Barlog. This week Sony confirmed that the follow-up to the 2018 hit PS4 action adventure will be out on November 9 2022, and two special editions will be available on launch day – the Jotnar Edition and the God of War Ragnarok Collector’s Edition. If you want to secure your order for God of War Ragnarok early then pre-orders will soon be available, with Sony confirming pre-orders open at 10am local time on Friday July 15.

In the run-up to this big day the official GAME Twitter account has alerted PlayStation fans to when pre-orders will open. The GAME Digital Twitter posted: “Come back at 10 am on Friday the 15th to secure your pre-order for God of War Ragnarök!” While Sony as well have outlined online what will be coming in every different version of God of War Ragnarok. A standard physical and digital version is available as well as a digital deluxe edition and the two aforementioned collector’s editions. Whichever version you pre-order will also receive the Kratos Risen Snow Armor and the Atreus Risen Snow Tunic (cosmetic). READ MORE

PS5 review: Plays Beautifully, Looks Beastly

If you’re a PS4 gamer thinking of upgrading to a PS5 when you come across stock just bear in mind that you will have to pay to upgrade a PS4 copy to the PS5 version if you buy the standard version. Other editions have both the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game. To mark the God of War Ragnarok release date and pre-order announcement Sony also released a new CGI trailer for the game, which you can watch below. And here are details on what’s included in the different God of War Ragnarok editions… God of War Ragnarok Digital Deluxe Edition Full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. Kratos Darkdale Armor Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic) Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook Avatar Set PlayStation 4 Theme

God of War Ragnarok Collectors Edition Printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included) – The God of War Ragnarök Steelbook Display Case depicts renditions of the Bear and the Wolf. 2” Vanir Twins Carvings – In the same style as Atreus’ wooden toy carvings of the Huldra Brothers from the God of War (2018) Collector’s Edition, the God of War Ragnarök Collector’s Edition completes the set with carvings of the Vanir Twins. Dwarven Dice Set – This set comes with a set of dice with a quality wood-like finish in a dice bag with a symbol of Yggdrasil on the outside. 16” Mjölnir Replica – A highly detailed replica of Thor’s signature weapon from God of War Ragnarök. Also includes content available in Digital Deluxe version

God of War Ragnarok Jotnar Edition Printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. 7-Inch Vinyl Record with music by Bear McCreary – This includes two tracks from composer Bear McCreary. The Falcon, Bear, and Wolf Pin Set – Representing Faye, Kratos, and Atreus respectively, this pin set symbolizes our heroes’ family. The Legendary Draupnir Ring – A ring from Norse Mythology, the Legendary Draupnir Ring comes in a red cloth bag. Brok’s Dice Set – This dice set comes with a metallic silver finish with blue detailing. The dice bag features the Huldra Brothers’ brand. Yggdrasil Cloth Map – This cloth map shows each of the Nine Realms within the branches and roots of Yggdrasil. A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included) 2” Vanir Twins Carvings 16” Mjölnir Replica Also includes content from Digital Deluxe edition