High cholesterol: The sign on your hands that rings ‘alarm bells’ – ‘Seek medical’ help

High cholesterol describes a build-up of a waxy substance called cholesterol in your arteries. But this is only the beginning of the condition as high cholesterol can lead to serious health problems, ranging from heart diseases to strokes. One way to spot the culprit is by looking at your nails, according to Monika Wassermann, Medical Director at Olio Lusso.

“If you didn’t know, high cholesterol causes plaque formation in your blood vessels.

“The plaque then affects blood circulation, resulting in pale nails.”

According to the NHS, this isn’t the only sign that can appear in your nails.

The health service shares that brittle, slow-growing toenails could be also pointing to high cholesterol levels.

Brittle toenails are one of the warning signs associated with a condition called peripheral arterial disease (PAD).

